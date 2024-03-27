4-year-old Denver girl dies in Boston after she was struck by vehicle

DENVER — A 4-year-old girl from Denver died after she was struck by a vehicle in Boston Sunday evening.

The girl was identified Wednesday as Gracie Gancheva of Denver.

She was fatally struck by a vehicle near the Boston Children’s Museum, Boston ABC station WCVB reported.

Her cause of death was determined to be blunt force injuries and the manner was ruled accidental, according to an autopsy.

Boston police told WCVB that the child was with family members at the time of the crash.