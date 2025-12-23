4 juveniles, 1 adult hospitalized after 3-vehicle head-on crash on US 285

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — Four juveniles and a woman were hospitalized following a three-vehicle head-on collision on US 285 in Park County on Tuesday, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The four juveniles were taken to the hospital as a precaution. The woman had serious injuries.

The crash occurred around 1 p.m. and involved a 2017 Kia, a 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan, and a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe, according to a CSP news release.

Troopers said the Kia and Volkswagen collided head-on, with the Chevy crashing into the initial wreckage shortly after.

The roadway was temporarily closed for the crash investigation and reopened at 2:28 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.