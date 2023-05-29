4 injured in four-vehicle crash in Aurora

Watch Now
Posted at 1:20 PM, May 29, 2023
AURORA, Colo. — Four people were injured, three seriously, following a four-vehicle crash in southeast Aurora Monday afternoon.

It happened around 12:20 p.m. on East Smoky Hill Road near the intersection of South Versailles Parkway.

Aurora police said three people were transported to the hospital, including a child. Their injuries were listed as serious.

A fourth person was treated at the scene for minor injuries, police said.

Westbound Smoky Hill is closed in the area.

