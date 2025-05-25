Watch Now
4 injured in 4-vehicle crash on Parker Road in Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s is investigating a four-vehicle crash on S. Parker Road that sent four people to the hospital Sunday.

It happened around noon at E. Broncos Parkway.

The crash injured four people and closed multiple lanes in the area for several hours.

The extent of the injuries is not known.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

