4 Adams County inmates taken to hospital after apparent fentanyl overdose

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Four female inmates at the Adams County Detention Facility were taken to the hospital Tuesday after an apparent fentanyl overdose, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Three of the four inmates remain hospitalized as of Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said. The fourth inmate was released from the hospital and is back in jail.

Around 3:38 p.m., deputies were notified of a medical emergency. They arrived at a housing unit and found three unconscious women in the same pod not breathing, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Deputies and medical staff administered Narcan and performed CPR before they were transported to the hospital by Brighton paramedics. Suspected fentanyl powder was located and booked in as evidence, the sheriff’s office said.

The fourth inmate was found to be unconscious and unresponsive during a subsequent search of the area for additional overdose incidents. She was given Narcan and CPR and transported to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said inmates at the facility were searched and moved to another housing area while crews decontaminated the facility where the overdose incidents occurred.

An investigation as to how the suspected fentanyl was introduced into the detention facility is ongoing.