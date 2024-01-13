Watch Now
3-year-old and 7-year-old killed in apparent murder-suicide in Routt County

Posted at 4:35 PM, Jan 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-13 18:35:56-05

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide that left three people, including two children ages 3 and 7, dead Saturday.

The bodies were discovered after sheriff deputies responded to a home in the 21000 block of 4th Avenue in Phippsburg to check on the welfare of the residents.

The body of an adult male was identified as 45-year-old James “Jake” Hill. The names of the two children have not been released.

Investigators did not disclose the cause of their deaths but said they investigating the incident as a murder-suicide.

The sheriff’s office said there is no danger to the Phippsburg community. They are asking anyone with information regarding their investigation to contact them.

