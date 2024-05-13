3-vehicle crash shuts down eastbound I-70 near Quebec in Denver

DENVER — A three-vehicle crash has shut down a portion of eastbound Interstate 70 in Denver, according to the Denver Police Department.

The crash happened on eastbound I-70 near Quebec.

#TRAFFIC: #DPD is investigating a traffic crash with injury involving three motorists on EB I-70 near Quebec. One person transported to local hospital. EB I-70 is closed. Alternate routes advised. #Denver pic.twitter.com/HqKsVadxU5 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 13, 2024

Denver police said one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Eastbound I-70 is closed in the area as authorities clear the scene. It is unclear when the roadway will reopen. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story.