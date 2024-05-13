Watch Now
3-vehicle crash shuts down eastbound I-70 near Quebec in Denver

Denver police said one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Posted at 5:02 PM, May 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-13 19:03:58-04

DENVER — A three-vehicle crash has shut down a portion of eastbound Interstate 70 in Denver, according to the Denver Police Department.

The crash happened on eastbound I-70 near Quebec.

Eastbound I-70 is closed in the area as authorities clear the scene. It is unclear when the roadway will reopen. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story.

