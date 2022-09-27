3 teens detained after alleged DUI crash into Highlands Ranch home

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Three teens were detained and one may face charges after allegedly being at the scene of gunshots being fired, taking off in a car and crashing into a Highlands Ranch home last week.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies first responded to a call for a traffic and noise complaint in the 9000 block of Miners Place around 10:45 p.m. on Friday. The deputies heard shots being fired from a large group of people in the same area, and multiple people also called dispatch to report shots being fired, the sheriff’s office said.

One responding deputy saw a white Mercedes SUV speed away from the scene. Another deputy spotted the SUV and attempted to stop the driver, who refused to comply, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy lost sight of the SUV when it entered a neighborhood about a half mile away from the original call, spotted it again on Forrest Drive and eventually saw the SUV crash into a house in the 8600 block of Forrest Drive. People were inside the home at the time, but none of the occupants were injured.

Deputies immediately detained the three teen girls who were inside of the vehicle. The 16-year-old driver and 17-year-old passenger were hospitalized for minor injuries. The 16-year-old passenger was not injured.

The sheriff’s office determined none of the juveniles fired the shots on Miners Place, but said they were at the scene when it happened. The driver was released to a parent pending potential charges of vehicular eluding, DUI and reckless driving.

The investigation into the shots being fired on Miners Place is still open and ongoing. No additional injuries beyond the crash were reported in the incident.