3 people taken to hospital as precaution after unknown powder 'explodes' inside Arapahoe County home

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said the "white powdery substance" was inside a container that was found on the family's front porch.
Arapahoe County HAZMAT situation 1300 block of S. Willow St. 10-15-24
Posted

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Three people were taken to the hospital as a precaution Tuesday after an unknown powder "exploded" inside a home in unincorporated Arapahoe County.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office and South Metro Fire Rescue were dispatched to a hazardous material investigation in the 1300 block of S. Willow Street Tuesday evening.

The sheriff's office said a family found a small container on their front porch around 6:30 p.m. and brought it inside. When they opened it, a "white powdery substance exploded," according to ACSO.

Three people were exposed to the substance and were taken to the hospital as a precaution. The sheriff's office said none of them appeared to have a serious reaction to the powder.

SMFR said the powder tested negative for "any hazardous material." HAZMAT teams and the ACSO Bomb Unit are working to determine what the substance is.

This is a developing story.

