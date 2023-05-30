3 people shot, including 2 teen girls, after altercation turns violent in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a triple shooting that left two teens and an adult wounded Monday afternoon.

It happened around 4:20 p.m. on East 12th Avenue and Nome Street near or at Nome Park.

The three victims — two girls 17 and 19 and a 20-year-old man — drove themselves to the hospital. They are listed as “stable,” according to police.

Police said some sort of altercation led to a physical fight and then shots were fired. A suspect has not been identified.