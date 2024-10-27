3 people seriously injured after three-vehicle crash on I-25 near Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 near Castle Rock that seriously injured three people Saturday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes south of Castle Rock.

Troopers said one of the vehicles involved may have been making a U-turn and was struck head-on.

One driver had to be extricated from the vehicle and was airlifted to the hospital.

Two other people in a second vehicle, a driver and a passenger, were transported by ambulance to the hospital.

Troopers said all three individuals were seriously injured. Their current conditions are not known.

The driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

The crash investigation caused an hours-long closure of I-25. It has since reopened.