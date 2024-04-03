3 people injured in Denver shooting while attending vigil for person killed in shooting 3 days prior

DENVER — A suspect opened fire at a group of people — injuring three — who were gathered for a Tuesday vigil to remember a person fatally shot in the same area of Denver on Saturday, police said.

The Denver Police Department posted on social media at 9:44 p.m. Tuesday that its officers were investigating a shooting around 29th Avenue and Gilpin Street. A group had come together for a vigil following Saturday's shooting in the same area, which left one male victim dead. No arrests have been made in that case.

Denver7 A person was fatally shot on March 30, 2024 at 29th Avenue and Gilpin Street in Denver.

At the vigil Tuesday, there was some sort of confrontation and shots were fired, police said.

Two of the injured people were able to get to a hospital on their own and a third was transported by ambulance. All of them are expected to survive, police said.

As of 2 p.m., nobody had been arrested in connection with Tuesday's shooting.

No other details were immediately available.