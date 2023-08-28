3 people injured in Aurora crash late Sunday

AURORA, Colo. — Three people were injured in a crash in Aurora late Sunday evening.

On Sunday around 10:45 p.m., Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) responded to multiple reports about a crash near the intersection of E. Mexico Avenue and S. Buckley Road.



When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found three injured people — two with life-threatening injuries and one with minor injuries. One person was pinned inside their vehicle and crews needed to extricate them, AFR said.

All three people were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

No other details were available as of Monday morning.