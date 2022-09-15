3 people, 1 dog rescued from Westminster condo fire

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Three people and a dog were rescued from a Westminster condo that caught fire early Thursday morning.

Just after 4 a.m. Thursday, crews with the Westminster Fire Department were dispatched to a fire near W. 97th Avenue and Ames Street, across Sheridan Boulevard from the Greg Mastriona Golf Courses at Hyland Hills.

When crews arrived, they found an active fire on a balcony.

Firefighters rescued three people and a dog from a third-story window, the department said.

Four people were transported to local hospitals with injuries that were not life threatening.

Westminster Fire Department

At 4:29 a.m., the fire was reported to be under control, the department said.

Based on the following investigation, the fire department said a sprinkler system kept the flames contained to one residence.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Thirteen units from the Westminster Fire Department, North Metro Fire Rescue District, and Adams County Fire Rescue responded. No firefighters were injured.