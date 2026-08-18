3-month-old infant dies after incident at Black Hawk casino resort

BLACK HAWK, Colo. — A 3-month-old infant died after an incident at the Ameristar Casino Resort in Black Hawk Saturday morning, prompting an investigation by local and state authorities.

Black Hawk police said on Tuesday that officers and paramedics were called to a hotel room at the casino around 7 a.m. for what authorities described as "an incident involving an infant."

The child was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released details about what led to the infant's death or whether any injuries were involved.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the First Judicial District Attorney's Office are assisting Black Hawk police.

Authorities said bringing in outside agencies is common in cases involving a child's death because it provides additional investigative resources and expertise.

The circumstances surrounding the infant's death remain under investigation, and no further information has been released.

