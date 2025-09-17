3 juveniles charged with attempted murder following Sept. 5 shooting in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — Three juveniles face multiple attempted murder charges each after a shooting in Thornton in early September, the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday.

Nobody was injured in the shooting.

The case started around 2 p.m. on Sept. 5 along the 1200 block of W. Thornton Parkway. Officers with the Thornton Police Department responded and determined that multiple suspects in the shooting tried to flee the scene in a car, but crashed into a residence and then ran away. Police set up a perimeter and detained several people. They also recovered multiple handguns.

On Wednesday, the district attorney's office announced formal charges against three juveniles:



Nathan Gonzales , 17, has been charged with five counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, possession of a handgun by a juvenile (second offense) and five crime of violence sentence enhancers. He is due in court on Sept. 26.

Ronald Sena , 16, has been charged with five counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, possession of a handgun by a juvenile and five crime of violence sentence enhancers. He is due in court on Oct. 14.

Zayden Tafoya, 17, has been charged with five counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, possession of a handgun by a juvenile and five crime of violence sentence enhancers. He is due in court on Nov. 14.

The cases were filed in Adams County District Court.

No other details were available as of publishing time.