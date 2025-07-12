3 inmates hospitalized after fire breaks out inside Denver Women's Correctional Facility

DENVER — Three inmates were hospitalized Saturday following a fire inside the Denver Women's Correctional Facility.

Their conditions or types of injuries are not known.

Firefighters with Denver Fire responded to the facility at 3600 Havana Street around 10:30 a.m. and quickly extinguished what they said was a “small fire.”

A Denver Fire spokesperson could not say precisely where inside the facility the fire was started.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Denver Women's Correctional Facility is operated by the Colorado Department of Corrections and currently houses more than 17,000 inmates.