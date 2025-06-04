3 injured, including 1 critically in Lakewood 2-vehicle crash

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Three people were injured, including one critically, after a two-vehicle crash in Lakewood Tuesday afternoon.

It happened when a car and a delivery truck collided at W. Exposition Avenue and S. Lee Court, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.

The car's passenger was critically injured and had to be freed by cutting the vehicle’s roof, West Metro Fire said.

The drivers of both vehicles sustained only minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.