3 injured in Adams County building collapse

Posted at 3:53 PM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 18:07:28-04

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Three people were transported to the hospital following a building collapse in Adams County Monday.

It happened near East 85th Avenue and Ulster Street.

Crews from South Adams Fire responded to the scene.

The conditions of the three people injured in the incident are not known.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story

