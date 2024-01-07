Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

3 injured after officer-involved crash in Denver

crash.png
Denver7
crash.png
Posted at 2:06 PM, Jan 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-07 16:06:05-05

DENVER — A Denver police officer-involved crash sent three people, including the officer, to the hospital Sunday. Police said their injuries appear to be minor.

The three-vehicle crash happened in the area of South Sheridan Boulevard and West Evans Avenue.

Denver police tweeted that the officer involved in the incident was responding to an emergency call at the time of the crash.

It’s unclear if the officer had their lights and sirens on.

The crash closed Sheridan Boulevard between Evans and Warren Avenue.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives