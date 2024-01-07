3 injured after officer-involved crash in Denver

DENVER — A Denver police officer-involved crash sent three people, including the officer, to the hospital Sunday. Police said their injuries appear to be minor.

The three-vehicle crash happened in the area of South Sheridan Boulevard and West Evans Avenue.

Denver police tweeted that the officer involved in the incident was responding to an emergency call at the time of the crash.

It’s unclear if the officer had their lights and sirens on.

The crash closed Sheridan Boulevard between Evans and Warren Avenue.