3 injured, 2 homes damaged after fire breaks out in Northglenn neighborhood

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Three people were injured, and two homes were damaged after a fire broke out in a Norghlgenn neighborhood Saturday morning.

North Metro Fire responded to the call around 9:45 a.m. at the corner of Lou Drive and Fred Street in Northglenn.

The fire began outside of an unattached garage, North Metro Fire said. The fire spread to nearby propane tanks, causing explosion sounds.

The fire caused damage to the house where the fire started and a neighboring home, firefighters said.

Two people were treated at the scene, and a third person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.