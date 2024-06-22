3 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash involving motorcycles in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police in Commerce City are investigating a multi-vehicle crash involving motorcycles that injured three people early Saturday morning.

The collision occurred around 1:30 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Interstate 270 near York Street, according to the Commerce City Police Department.

Police said two motorcycles, likely traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control and crashed—one struck a vehicle, and both slid a significant distance.

All three people on the motorcycles— two driving and one a passenger on one of the bikes— were transported to the hospital.

A teenage passenger is listed in critical condition.