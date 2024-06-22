Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

3 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash involving motorcycles in Commerce City

crash commerce city motorcycles.png
Commerce City police
crash commerce city motorcycles.png
Posted at 2:32 PM, Jun 22, 2024

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police in Commerce City are investigating a multi-vehicle crash involving motorcycles that injured three people early Saturday morning.

The collision occurred around 1:30 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Interstate 270 near York Street, according to the Commerce City Police Department.

Police said two motorcycles, likely traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control and crashed—one struck a vehicle, and both slid a significant distance.

All three people on the motorcycles— two driving and one a passenger on one of the bikes— were transported to the hospital.

A teenage passenger is listed in critical condition.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real talk promo image.jpg

Watch full episodes: Real Talk with Denver7, CPR News