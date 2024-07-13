Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

2 adults, child hospitalized after fire destroys home, charred surrounding brush near Conifer

conifer fire.png
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
conifer fire.png
Posted at 12:30 PM, Jul 13, 2024

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Three people — two adults and a child — have been hospitalized after a house fire sparked a grass fire near Conifer Saturday morning.

According to Elk Creek Fire, the home, located at 12200 Styve Road, was destroyed by the fire, which also extended to surrounding trees and grasses.

The blaze was contained before spreading to nearby structures, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Two other homes were temporarily evacuated for safety reasons.

Explosions were heard during the fire, and firefighters said they were likely propane tanks.

The conditions of the three people hospitalized are not known at this time. Elk Creek Fire said they were occupants of the home destroyed in the fire.

No other injuries were reported.

Elk Creek Fire said the investigation into the cause and origin of the fire will occur in the coming days.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
pack-a-backpack-homepage-promo.jpg

Community

Pack A Backpack equips students for success: How to help