2 adults, child hospitalized after fire destroys home, charred surrounding brush near Conifer

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Three people — two adults and a child — have been hospitalized after a house fire sparked a grass fire near Conifer Saturday morning.

According to Elk Creek Fire, the home, located at 12200 Styve Road, was destroyed by the fire, which also extended to surrounding trees and grasses.

The blaze was contained before spreading to nearby structures, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Two other homes were temporarily evacuated for safety reasons.

Explosions were heard during the fire, and firefighters said they were likely propane tanks.

The conditions of the three people hospitalized are not known at this time. Elk Creek Fire said they were occupants of the home destroyed in the fire.

No other injuries were reported.

Elk Creek Fire said the investigation into the cause and origin of the fire will occur in the coming days.