3 dead after 2 planes collide in mid-air near Niwot in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Officials say three people were killed after two planes collided in mid-air near Niwot in Boulder County Saturday morning.

The crash scenes are in two separate fields in the area of North 95th Street and Niwot Road, according to a tweet from Mt. View Fire Rescue.

A single-engine Cessna 172 and a second aircraft collided and crashed near Vance Brand Airport in Longmont, according to an FAA statement.

The Boulder County Communications Center received multiple emergency phone calls regarding the crash at 8:54 a.m., according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

The first crashed aircraft, the Cessna 172, was found in the 10000 block of Niwot Road on the south side. Two people on board the plane were killed, according to the sheriff's office.

The second crash scene is in the 9700 block of Niwot Road on the north side. At least one person on board the plane was killed, the sheriff's office said.

The second aircraft type and how many people were on board is unknown at this time. None of the victims have been identified.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the mid-air collision.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is released