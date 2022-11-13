3 children found safe after 2 adults dead in apparent murder-suicide in Teller County

DENVER — Three children were unharmed after two adults were found dead in Florissant Sunday morning, the Teller County Sheriff's Office announced in a release.

The two adults were found dead after Teller County deputies were dispatched to a home on a report of a shooting in the Colorado Mountain Estates subdivision around 7:18 a.m., the sheriff's office said in the release.

The sheriff's office said their deaths appear to be a result of a murder-suicide.

The three children were unharmed and were placed into the custody of the Department of Human Services, the sheriff's office said.

No other details were immediately available.