3 arrested in Park County poaching case

Posted at 3:55 PM, Oct 19, 2022
DENVER — Three people were arrested Tuesday in connection with a poaching case in Park County, according to a Colorado Parks and Wildlife release.

The Colorado Springs and Fremont County homes of the three suspects — identified as David Schlitt, 64, Robert Schlitt, 36, and Richard Schlitt, 33 — were also searched, and a vehicle, firearms and wildlife parts were seized, the release said.

“When you poach an animal, not only is it illegal, but you are stealing from the people of Colorado,” CPW spokesperson Mark Lamb said in a statement. “We do not tolerate poaching and take these crimes very seriously.”

The three are facing several charges including willful destruction of elk and bear, failure to prepare game meat for human consumption, hunting without a proper and valid license, among other charges.

