24-year-old arrested following deadly shooting in unincorporated El Paso County

Posted at 8:48 PM, Mar 31, 2023
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 24-year-old was arrested Friday following a deadly shooting in unincorporated El Paso County.

A woman called 911 around 9:31 a.m. to report a shooting at a home in the 6900 block of Sullivan Avenue in the Security/Widefield area of unincorporated El Paso County.

Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity at a later time.

Investigators identified the suspect as Luis Algonso Dominguez, 24. He was arrested for first-degree murder and is being held without bond in the El Paso County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff's office.

