24 people displaced after Aurora apartment fire

AURORA, Colo. — A fire at an apartment building in Aurora Friday night left 24 people displaced. No injuries were reported.

Aurora Fire Rescue responded to 1400 N. Kingston Street around 9:40 p.m. after several 911 calls.

Fire crews arrived to find flames and heavy smoke from a ground-level unit in the three-story building, prompting an immediate second alarm.

Ladders were used to help residents who could not evacuate due to smoke in the hallways while firefighters advanced hose lines to control the flames.

The fire was under control within 20 minutes, contained to a single apartment, though smoke damage spread throughout the building.

The 24 residents displaced — 19 adults and five children — are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.