23‑year‑old e‑bike rider dies after Fort Collins crash

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A 23‑year‑old e‑bike rider died after crashing into a vehicle in Fort Collins last month, the Colorado State Patrol announced Tuesday.

The May 22 crash occurred around 4:51 p.m. at the intersection of S. Timberline Road and E. Lincoln Avenue.

Troopers said the male e-bike rider was heading east on E. Lincoln Avenue and failed to stop at a posted sign before being struck by a northbound SUV on S. Timberline Road.

The e-bike rider was thrown from the bike in the crash. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased three days later.

No other injuries were reported.

Troopers said the 69-year-old female driver of the SUV remained at the scene. No charges have been filed.

The identity of the 23-year-old e-bike rider has not been released.