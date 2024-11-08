2024 Christmas tree chopping permits go on sale around Colorado

The first week of November came in with plenty of snowfall around the state, making it feel a lot more like winter than fall. And while the end-of-year holidays are still a few weeks away, permits to chop down a Christmas tree in Colorado are now becoming available.

Several local parks and National Forests participate, meaning Coloradans have many locations to choose from.

“For many families, venturing into a National Forest to cut their Christmas tree for the holidays is a treasured tradition carried on for generations,” said Kara Chadwick, San Juan National Forest supervisor. “For families creating new traditions, a trip to their local forest to cut their own Christmas tree may be a thrilling experience as they discover the joy of hiking through the forest in search of the perfect holiday centerpiece.”

Below is a list of where you can purchase a permit, when they go on sale, the pricing, and other details that were available as of Nov. 7. We'll update this story as December nears. At the bottom of this page, you will find reminders about what to bring with you (ex. remember to print the permit and keep it in your car).

Ready to go find your perfect tree? Here's where you can purchase a Christmas tree permit this year.

Want to grab a Christmas tree within 45 minutes of Denver while helping a Colorado state park thin overcrowded forests and reduce the risk of wildfires? This spot is for you!

Anybody interested in cutting down a tree at Golden Gate Canyon State Park must fill out an application online between now and Nov. 15. Applicants whose names are chosen will be notified by email by Nov. 18 and they will be charged.

This tree cut is only open on Dec. 7.

To enter the lottery, visit CPWshop.com, click "Visit A Park" and "Christmas Tree Draw" under the special events tab.

In total, 250 permits are available this year. Chainsaws and power saws are prohibited, so bring your handsaw or ax.

When permits go on sale: Nov. 8

Where to buy a permit:

Recreation.gov Local vendors in-person (Grand County only)

Price of a permit: $20

This National Forest is one of the more popular places to cut down a Christmas tree because of its close proximity to the Denver area. Many more permits are available in national forests compared to state and county parks.

There are three districts in the National Forest to choose from: the Canyon Lakes Ranger District, Elk Creek Cutting Area, and Sulphur Ranger District. Click here for a map of the area broken down by districts. You must choose which district you will visit when purchasing your permit.

Cell service is spotty here and roads may not be plowed here, so come prepared.

When permits go on sale: Currently available

Where to buy a permit: Recreation.gov

Price of a permit: $10-$20 per tree

There is no quota across much of the Pike National Forest, so permits will not sell out. The exception is the South Platte Ranger District, where permits are limited.

The Pike National Forest offers multiple districts for you to find your perfect tree. It varies by district.

Here's a breakdown:



South Platte Ranger District: Limited permits available (closest to Denver)

South Park Ranger District: No quota for permits (closest to the towns of Fairplay, Jefferson, Como, and Lake George)

Salida Ranger District: No quota for permits (closest to Salida and Buena Vista)

Leadville Ranger District: No quota for permits (closest to Leadville)

San Carlos Ranger District: No quota for permits (closest to Canon City, Westcliffe, and La Veta)

Pikes Peak Ranger District: Limited permits available (closest to Colorado Springs)

Cutting dates range from mid-October through the end of December, depending on the district.

Permits in the Pike National Forest specify a certain district — and you must stay within that area. All permits must be purchased in advance.

When permits go on sale: Nov. 8

Where to buy a permit: Recreation.gov

Price of a permit: $10

The White River National Forest offers six districts where you can cut a Christmas tree: the Aspen Ranger District, Blanco Ranger District, Dillon Ranger District, Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District and the Rifle Ranger District. Christmas tree cutting is prohibited in wilderness areas, Glenwood Canyon, campgrounds and ski areas, the Camp Hale area, White River National Forest Lands within Gunnison County, and Meadow Mountain behind the Holy Cross Ranger Station.

Cutting dates run from Nov. 16 through Dec. 31.

Fourth graders are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit in this area through the Every Kid Outdoors program.

Click here for the rules for cutting in this National Forest.

When permits go on sale: Currently available

Where to buy a permit: Recreation.gov

Price of a permit: $10

Permits to cut Christmas trees in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests in northwest Colorado (and southeastern Wyoming) are currently available. Cutting dates run from Oct. 13 through Dec. 31.

Six districts are available to choose from on the Recreation.gov website.

All areas on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests are open to harvesting Christmas trees, but there are exceptions. Click here to read about those rules.

When permits go on sale: Nov. 14

Where to buy a permit:

Recreation.gov Local vendors and district offices: Dolores Outfitters (341 Railroad Ave., Dolores), Kroeger’s Ace Hardware (#8 Town Plaza, Durango), San Juan National Forest Headquarters (15 Burnett Court, Durango), Dolores Public Lands Center (29211 Highway 184, Dolores), Columbine Ranger District Office (367 Pearl St., Bayfield), Pagosa Ranger District (180 Pagosa Street in Pagosa)

Price of a permit: $8

Residents in the southwestern part of Colorado can head to the San Juan National Forest to cut a holiday tree from public land managed by the National Forest.

Roads in the San Juan National Forest roads are not plowed in the winter and may be icy and snow-packed when you visit. Call the National Forest office closest to your destination to learn more about road conditions.

Fourth-grade students who have a valid Every Kid Outdoors pass can receive one free permit as well.

While Boulder County Open Space offered Christmas tree chopping here previously, they have ended this in 2024.

"Following a careful evaluation, it was found that all easily accessible areas designated for these permits have been sufficiently thinned and additional tree removal is no longer needed," the county said.

Last reminders before you go

Wherever you decide to go to cut a Christmas tree, keep in mind that the weather will likely be cold and possibly windy and snowy. If possible, try to start the day early to avoid getting caught in the woods at sunset. Cell service may be spotty at and around the parking lots.

Remember to bring a few essentials:



A printout of your permit to keep in your car

A full tank of gas in your vehicle

A handsaw

A tape measure if you are planning on transporting the tree inside your car and need to measure it out on the trail

Items required to bring the tree home (tarp, twine, blankets, bungee cords, etc.)

A plastic sled or similar equipment, if you plan to drag the tree back to your vehicle (dragging it through the snow may rub off its bark and needles)

Expect wintry weather and bring lots of layers

Snacks and extra water

Once you're home, cut the bottom of the trunk off and place the tree in a stand with water.