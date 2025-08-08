2016 disappearance of Kristal Reisinger: Dogs trained to detect human remains used this week in Crestone

CRESTONE, Colo. — Four dogs trained in detecting human remains were brought to a specific location in Crestone this week as part of the ongoing investigation into the 2016 disappearance of Kristal Reisinger.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) wrote in an update on Thursday that it had worked with the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Forensics Canines to complete this "targeted search" on Wednesday.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Reisinger was last seen on July 13, 2016 in the Crestone area. She was 29 at the time. On the CBI's cold case website, it reads that she left her purse, phone and laptop at home.

The four dogs were deployed to a location in Crestone that investigators believe is connected to the case, however no other details were publicized. Authorities are reviewing the findings.

This case has been highlighted in international, national and local media, including the popular "Up and Vanished" podcast.

Anybody with information on the disappearance of Reisinger is asked to call the tip line at 720-741-7410.

In late April 2022, a person reported finding burned bones near a campground northeast of Crestone. While some thought the remains may have been a missing person in the state, like Reisinger, officials later determined family members had scattered a loved one's ashes and bones along the road. The case was not linked to any missing individuals.