LYONS, Colo. — During the 2013 Colorado floods, the Boulder County town of Lyons was one of the hardest hit areas. Flood waters took out roads and bridges, turning the town into six separate islands.

But one last bridge still stood, and Steve and Jared McCain decided they weren't going to just wait for it's inevitable destruction. They took upon themselves to save the last remaining bridge.

Watch in the video below:

2013 Floods: Saving the last bridge standing in Lyons