20-year-old woman killed in Thornton crash

THORNTON, Colo. — A weekend crash involving two vehicles in Thornton fatally injured a 20-year-old woman, the Thornton Police Department announced Monday.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. Saturday on the Interstate 25 off ramp to E. 84th Avenue.

Police said the 20-year-old driver of a Toyota sedan exited I-25 and attempted to turn westbound onto E. 84th Avenue when she collided with a Jeep that was going eastbound on E. 84th Avenue.

The driver of the Jeep, and sole occupant, was a 51-year-old man. Police said he was not injured.

The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The woman’s identity is being withheld pending identification by the Adams County Coroner’s Office and notification of next of kin.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that has not yet been shared with investigators is asked to call the Thornton Police Department tip line at 720-977-5069.