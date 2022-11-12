20-year-old woman killed, driver injured in single-vehicle crash in Aurora

DENVER — A total of 43 people have now died in traffic accidents in Aurora so far this year after a fatal single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

A 20-year-old woman was killed and the adult male driver was critically injured in the crash near South Tower Road and East Girard Avenue around 12:45 a.m., according to Aurora police.

The victims were in a gray Dodge Charger going southbound on Tower Road when the driver lost control and crashed at the intersection. Speed was a factor in the crash, police said. No other vehicles were involved.

The man and the woman were transported to the hospital where the woman was pronounced deceased. The man’s condition is not known. The identity of the 20-year-old victim has not been released.

The intersection was closed for several hours while police investigated.

If you witnessed the crash or have any information, and you have not already spoken to investigators, please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867).

