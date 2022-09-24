Watch Now
2-year-old girl found in Aurora; police searching for her family

Posted at 8:38 PM, Sep 23, 2022
AURORA, Colo.  — Aurora police are searching for the family of a 2-year-old girl who was found near Sable Friday evening.

The girl was found near 14295 East Montview Boulevard, police said in a tweet.

If you know her or her guardians, call the Aurora Police Department at 303-627-3100.

