2-year-old girl found in Aurora; police searching for her family

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are searching for the family of a 2-year-old girl who was found near Sable Friday evening.

The girl was found near 14295 East Montview Boulevard, police said in a tweet.

She is about 2 years old and was found near 14295 E. Montview Blvd (near Sable) about 6:30p. Officers have been unable to locate her guardians.



If you know her or how we can contact her guardians, please call 303.627.3100. pic.twitter.com/9Qb43WbYet — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) September 24, 2022

