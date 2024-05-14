2-year-old girl dies after being struck by driver in pickup truck in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — A 2-year-old girl died after she was struck by a man driving a pickup truck in Boulder Monday evening.

The fatal incident occurred around 5:20 p.m. in a parking lot at an apartment complex in the 700 block of 29th Street, according to the Boulder Police Department.

Police said the toddler was walking through the parking lot with her father when she was struck.

A witness drove the injured child and her father to the hospital. She died a short time later.

The 24-year-old driver of the Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.