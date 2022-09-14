Watch Now
2 walk away uninjured from plane crash into Broomfield pond

Posted at 1:30 PM, Sep 14, 2022
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Officials say no injuries were reported following a plane crash into a pond in Broomfield Wednesday morning.

The two occupants of the small plane walked away unscathed after the aircraft went down into a retention pond at the Anthem Ranch subdivision near the tennis/pickleball courts, according to North Metro Fire.

The call came in around 11:45 a.m. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

The subdivision where Wednesday’s crash occurred is only about a mile south of runway 33 at Erie's airport. In May of this year,  two people were killed the Piper PA32-360 went down in the same neighborhood.

The neighborhood association has a committee that discusses the aviation-related concerns of residents.

The committee said in May that concerns from residents about some operations at the nearby airport are increasing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
