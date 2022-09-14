2 walk away uninjured from plane crash into Broomfield pond

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Officials say no injuries were reported following a plane crash into a pond in Broomfield Wednesday morning.

The two occupants of the small plane walked away unscathed after the aircraft went down into a retention pond at the Anthem Ranch subdivision near the tennis/pickleball courts, according to North Metro Fire.

The call came in around 11:45 a.m. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

The subdivision where Wednesday’s crash occurred is only about a mile south of runway 33 at Erie's airport. In May of this year, two people were killed the Piper PA32-360 went down in the same neighborhood.

The neighborhood association has a committee that discusses the aviation-related concerns of residents.

The committee said in May that concerns from residents about some operations at the nearby airport are increasing.