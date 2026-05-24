2-vehicle crash near Brighton leaves 1 dead, sends 4 others to the hospital

BRIGHTON, Colo. — The Colorado Highway Patrol is investigating after a two-vehicle crash east of Brighton on Sunday left one person dead and sent four others to the hospital.

The crash involved two pick-up trucks and occurred around 2:49 p.m. on E. 120th Avenue and N. Powhaton Road, according to the CSP.

The fatal victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, troopers said. The conditions of the four surviving victims are not known.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Troopers are asking witnesses of the crash or anyone with information to contact Colorado State Patrol Dispatch at 303-239-4501 and reference case number 1D261940.

The road is currently closed, with no estimated time of reopening.