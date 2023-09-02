Watch Now
2 uninjured after plane crash lands on Douglas County golf course

Two people onboard a small plane walked away uninjured after they crash-landed the aircraft at Meridian Golf Course Saturday morning.
Posted at 10:03 AM, Sep 02, 2023
The Cessna 172S had just taken off from Centennial Airport around 6:15 a.m. when an emergency occurred, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

In a preliminary statement, the FAA said the pilot reported a bird strike shortly after take off.

The pilot was unable to return to the airport and decided to make an emergency landing on the golf course, which is located directly south of the airport near the Interstate 25 and E-470 interchange.

South Metro Fire Rescue said the pilot made an emergency landing in an open field, then the aircraft flipped over approximately 50 yards after touching down. No fire or fuel spill occurred. No injuries were reported on the ground.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the incident.

