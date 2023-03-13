2 teens injured in hit-and-run crash near Northfield High School in Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are looking for a hit-and-run driver who injured two teenage pedestrians in a crash near Northfield High School Monday.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. near East 56th Avenue and Central Park Boulevard in the city’s Central Park neighborhood.

The two victims, who police said are teenagers but could not confirm if they are Northfield students, were transported to a local hospital with an unknown extent of injuries.

A description of the suspect vehicle was not available.

Video from AirTracker7 shows police have blocked off East 56th Avenue as backpacks lay in the roadway.

This is a developing story.

