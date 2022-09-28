2 teens arrested outside Steamboat Springs High School following Safe 2 Tell tip

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Two teenagers were arrested on Tuesday outside Steamboat Springs High School following a Safe 2 Tell tip.

On Monday, the Steamboat Springs Police Department received a Safe 2 Tell complaint through 911 in reference to a person who had posted a photo of himself online with what appeared to be an AR-style rifle and text that read, "Full on drive by s—t here," police said.

Officers could not locate the person on Monday, but on Tuesday morning, officers identified the suspect as 18-year-old Zachery Durham.

They went to Steamboat Springs High School and located Durham, as well as 19-year-old Damion Rhodes, in the parking lot. Police said they saw Rhodes loading a magazine into what appeared to be a rifle. When police approached the two teens, they also found an Airsoft gun concealed in their car.

Durham and Rhodes were arrested for interference with an educational institution and attempted felony menacing, and they were both booked into jail, police said.

Police learned that Rhodes attends the school, but Durham is not a student.

The school was placed under a secure perimeter, meaning doors were locked but students could move around inside the building.

“We take potential threats and threats of violence very seriously,” said Chief Sherry Burlingame. “We immediately began investigating the incident and attempting to locate the suspect. We’re glad officers were able to intercede and that the concerned party shared the tip.”

Safe 2 Tell welcomes students, parents and the community to anonymously report any safety issues. Click here for more on this program.