2 teenagers seriously injured after hit-and-run crash near Montbello Central Park on Tuesday, police say

DENVER — Two teenagers were struck by a driver near Montbello Central Park in the late afternoon on Tuesday, and the driver fled the scene, Denver police said.

Shortly after 5 p.m., the Denver Police Department posted on social media that its officers were investigating a crash involving two pedestrians around Andrews Drive and Crown Boulevard on the west side of Montbello Central Park. The driver did not stay at the scene.



The two injured people were identified as teenagers. They were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police said. As of Tuesday morning, their injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Police are working to gather information about the suspect vehicle and driver.

The investigation is ongoing and police had no further updates.

