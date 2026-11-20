DENVER — Two state senators have sued to stop Colorado from collecting the higher income taxes voters approved under Amendment 87, according to a complaint dated Thursday.

Sens. Barbara Kirkmeyer of Weld County and Byron Pelton of Logan County filed the complaint in Denver District Court as individual taxpayers. They are suing Gov. Jared Polis and Heidi Humphreys, executive director of the Colorado Department of Revenue, in their official capacities.

You can read the full lawsuit below



Amendment 87 passed Nov. 3 with 51.72% of the vote. According to the complaint, it changed the state constitution and raised individual and corporate income tax rates.

“The Colorado Constitution is explicit: taxes may not be raised without advance voter approval, and voters must be accurately informed before they cast that vote,” the complaint states.

The senators make two arguments.

Bundled measures

The lawsuit says the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, known as TABOR, prohibits combining a constitutional amendment with a tax rate increase in a single ballot question. The senators argue Amendment 87 did both and should have been split into two separate measures.

They point to 2005, when voters considered Referendum C and Referendum D separately even though D depended on C passing.

Errors in the voter guide

The senators also say the state’s official voter guide, known as the Blue Book, misled voters. The complaint says the state spent about $4 million to print and mail it to Colorado households.

The lawsuit alleges tables in the guide were built on a methodological error. It says the state applied the new graduated rates to income that had already been apportioned to Colorado. Instead, the complaint says, the tax should be calculated on a taxpayer’s full Colorado taxable income first, with the nonresident apportionment applied afterward. The complaint cites Department of Revenue guidance for that order of operations.

The senators say the difference is significant for high earners. According to the complaint, the guide told taxpayers earning $500,000 to $1 million that they would get an average tax cut of $284. The senators say the correct calculation shows an average increase of about $2,651. They acknowledge that figure is approximate because the state’s spreadsheet doesn’t disclose some data.

For that income bracket alone, the guide showed a $15.9 million tax cut, the complaint says. The senators put the actual increase at about $131 million for Colorado residents and up to $148 million for the whole bracket, including part-time residents and nonresidents who pay Colorado taxes.

The complaint alleges nine of the 12 income brackets in the guide’s tax table were wrong. It also says the state’s revenue estimate, which put the central forecast at $1.972 billion and the maximum at $2.7 billion, could be off by as much as $1.2 billion.

Education and Medicaid claims

The lawsuit also challenges how the guide described where the money would go. It says the notice mentioned education funding 12 times and child care five times, and stated as fact that the measure would increase state funding available to school districts.

The complaint cites audio of a Nov. 12 Joint Budget Committee meeting, saying Polis told lawmakers the new revenue would not go to education, health improvements or early childhood, and that within three years it would all go to Medicaid.

What the senators want

The senators ask the court to declare that Amendment 87 violates TABOR on both grounds, to bar the Department of Revenue from collecting any increased taxes under the measure, and to award attorneys’ fees and costs.

Amendment 87 is set to go into effect January 1.