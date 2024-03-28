2 soldiers injured in Fort Carson helicopter crash have been released from hospital

FORT CARSON, Colo. — The two soldiers injured in a helicopter crash during a training exercise at Fort Carson have both been released from the hospital.

Fort Carson authorities said they were able to go home on Wednesday night.

The soldiers were injured after a AH-64 Apache helicopter from the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division crashed around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. At the time, the soldiers were in the middle of routine training.

Emergency personnel arrived within minutes and both soldiers were transported to Evans Army Community Hospital with minor injuries, Fort Carson officials said.

"We are grateful our soldiers are safe, and the unit is ensuring the crew, their families and friends are receiving all possible care and support during this time," they continued.

A team from the Army Combat Readiness Center at Fort Novosel, Alabama will investigate the crash. No other details on the incident are available.

All military aircraft at Fort Carson are grounded until further notice.

Two Fort Carson soldiers injured after helicopter crash Wednesday evening