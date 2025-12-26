2 snowmobilers rescued after crash in Grand County on Christmas Eve

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — Grand County Search and Rescue responded to a snowmobile crash where two people were injured on Wednesday in the Church Park area west of Fraser.

Grand County Search and Rescue, or GCSAR, was dispatched to the area, along with Grand County EMS and the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

While details about the crash were not available, Grand County EMS provided medical care for the two injured individuals and GCSAR volunteers transported them to a helicopter landing zone.

Due to the two people's injuries, a Flight for Life helicopter and HealthOne Airlife helicopter were requested.

The patients were transported separately.

All responders were out of the field by 5:12 p.m., GCSAR said.

"A huge thank you to our partner agencies whose teamwork and determination made this rescue possible," the group wrote on Facebook.

Church Park Road is a popular place for snowmobiling in the winter. The dirt road runs through a canyon between Fraser and Parshall with thick forests on either side.

Grand County Sheriff's Office

"The snowpack is thin out there... It will be a while before conditions improve. Stay safe out there and pray for snow!" GCSAR wrote online.

GCSAR, like all search and rescue organizations in Colorado, is an all-volunteer organization and does not charge for their services.

