2 skiers, dog caught in avalanche in Pitkin Creek

DENVER — Two skiers were seriously injured in an avalanche in Pitkin Creek Friday, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
A dog was also partially buried in the avalanche that occurred around noon on the west-facing chute of Pitkin Creek.
No other details were available.
There have been a total of eight injuries and two deaths related to avalanches in Colorado so far this season, according to the CAIC.
