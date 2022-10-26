2 shot and killed by Douglas County deputies at Lone Tree RTD station

DENVER — Douglas County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed two people, and a deputy was injured, in the Lincoln Station RTD parking garage in Lone Tree late Monday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident happened shortly before midnight Monday night, when deputies were called out on a report of a suspicious vehicle on the first floor of the parking garage, according to Douglas County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Deputy Jason Blanchard.

Deputies found a black Kia with no license plates and with its locks punched out while patrolling the parking garage and suspected it was stolen. When they approached the vehicle, two people started shooting at deputies, Blanchard said.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office A photo from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office showing the suspected stolen vehicle after the shooting.

Deputies shot back, killing both suspects. A deputy was injured, but Blanchard did not say how.

Six deputies fired their weapons at the two people, according to Blanchard. He said deputies confirmed the car was stolen.

The parking lot and ramp at the RTD station are closed until further notice, the sheriff’s office said. A shelter-in-place order that was in effect in the area was lifted around 3 a.m.

This is a developing news story that will be updated.