2 separate motorcycle crashes snarl northbound I-25 traffic in Denver

DENVER — Northbound Interstate 25 traffic from the Interstate 225 interchange to the Downing Street exit came to a standstill Saturday afternoon in Denver following two separate crashes involving motorcycles.
In a 1:02 p.m. post on the social media site X, Denver police reported that a motorcycle collided with a vehicle on the northbound lanes just south of the Hampden Avenue exit.
About 10 minutes later, police reported a second crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in the northbound lanes near the Downing Street exit.
There is no word on injuries at this time.
Police said significant delays are expected.
