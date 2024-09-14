2 separate motorcycle crashes snarl northbound I-25 traffic in Denver

DENVER — Northbound Interstate 25 traffic from the Interstate 225 interchange to the Downing Street exit came to a standstill Saturday afternoon in Denver following two separate crashes involving motorcycles.

In a 1:02 p.m. post on the social media site X, Denver police reported that a motorcycle collided with a vehicle on the northbound lanes just south of the Hampden Avenue exit.

About 10 minutes later, police reported a second crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in the northbound lanes near the Downing Street exit.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

Police said significant delays are expected.