2 people killed in crash near Denver's City Park

DENVER — Two people died after a crash near Denver's City Park on Thursday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, officers with the Denver Police Department began investigating the crash, which they said involved a "motorist" who struck a pole at E. 17th Avenue and Josephine Street (Denver7 is working to confirm if this refers to a car or motorcycle). DPD received a report that the people involved were seriously injured.

The intersection was closed.

Several hours later, on Thursday afternoon, police said in an updated tweet that two people had died in the crash. They have not been identified.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.