Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

2 people killed in crash near Denver's City Park

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
1700 Josephine St crash
Posted at 2:44 PM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 17:46:27-04

DENVER — Two people died after a crash near Denver's City Park on Thursday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, officers with the Denver Police Department began investigating the crash, which they said involved a "motorist" who struck a pole at E. 17th Avenue and Josephine Street (Denver7 is working to confirm if this refers to a car or motorcycle). DPD received a report that the people involved were seriously injured.

The intersection was closed.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | May 18, 11am

Several hours later, on Thursday afternoon, police said in an updated tweet that two people had died in the crash. They have not been identified.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Is there a story you'd like Denver7 to follow up? Click and let us know