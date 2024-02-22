Watch Now
2 people injured after propane explosion in Aurora

Posted at 1:02 PM, Feb 22, 2024
AURORA, Colo. — Two people were burned in a propane explosion in Aurora on Thursday morning.

Aurora Fire Rescue said it responded around 10:13 a.m. to the area of Dearborn Way and E. 2nd Avenue, close to E. 6th Avenue and I-225. At the scene, they found two people with burn injuries, including a male with life-threatening burns. A female patient did not have injuries that were life-threatening.

Both were transported to a hospital.

Fire investigators determined that the fire was accidental. A portable propane tank caught fire and injured the two people, Aurora Fire Rescue said.

No other details were immediately available.

